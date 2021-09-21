See All Pediatricians in San Francisco, CA
Dr. Alok Patel, MD

Pediatrics
5.0 (1)
11 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Alok Patel, MD

Dr. Alok Patel, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION.

Dr. Patel works at Ucsf Childrens Renal Center in San Francisco, CA with other offices in New York, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Patel's Office Locations

    Ucsf Childrens Renal Center
    1825 4th St Fl 6, San Francisco, CA 94143 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (415) 476-2188
    Morgan Stanley Children's Hospital of New York-presbyterian
    3959 Broadway, New York, NY 10032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 305-6227

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Abdominal Pain
Acidosis
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Circumcision
Dehydration
Dermatitis
Enteritis
Gastritis
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Viral Enteritis
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 21, 2021
    Very nice ??
    Hemu — Sep 21, 2021
    About Dr. Alok Patel, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 11 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1023384054
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Patel has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

