Dr. Alon Mogilner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mogilner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alon Mogilner, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Alon Mogilner, MD
Dr. Alon Mogilner, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Mogilner works at
Dr. Mogilner's Office Locations
-
1
Jerome L Shupack MD530 1st Ave, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 263-8313Monday7:00am - 7:00pmTuesday7:00am - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 7:00pmFriday7:00am - 7:00pmSaturday7:00am - 7:00pmSunday7:00am - 7:00pm
-
2
NYU Langone Great Neck Medical488 Great Neck Rd Ste 300, Great Neck, NY 11021 Directions (516) 482-6747Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mogilner?
Brilliant, kind and an amazing surgeon.
About Dr. Alon Mogilner, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 29 years of experience
- English, French and Hebrew
- 1093795262
Education & Certifications
- Nyu Hospitals Center
- New York University School of Medicine
- Columbia University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mogilner has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mogilner accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mogilner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mogilner works at
Dr. Mogilner has seen patients for Neurostimulation and Deep Brain Stimulation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mogilner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mogilner speaks French and Hebrew.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Mogilner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mogilner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mogilner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mogilner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.