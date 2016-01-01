Overview

Dr. Alphonse Dufreny, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Oakland Park, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS and is affiliated with Larkin Community Hospital.



Dr. Dufreny works at Providence Community Medical Center LLC in Oakland Park, FL with other offices in Miami, FL and North Miami, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.