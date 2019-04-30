Overview of Dr. Alton Parker, MD

Dr. Alton Parker, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Anderson, IN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Anderson.



Dr. Parker works at Ascension St.Vincent Anderson in Anderson, IN with other offices in New Castle, IN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.