Overview

Dr. Alwyn Cohall, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch|University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey / Newark and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.



Dr. Cohall works at ColumbiaDoctors - Midtown in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.