Dr. Amada Almase, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
31 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Amada Almase, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from West Virginia University.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    1400 N Bristol St Ste 250, Newport Beach, CA 92660 (949) 892-7242

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Autism
Autism

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    3.3
    Aug 13, 2021
    Dr. Almase is a compassionate caring doctor. She is soft spoken and non-judgmental, she listens truly to your concerns and helps in the best way possible
    About Dr. Amada Almase, MD

    Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    31 years of experience
    English
    1194748582
    Education & Certifications

    West Virginia University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Amada Almase, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Almase is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Almase accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Almase has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Almase. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Almase.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Almase, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Almase appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.