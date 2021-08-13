Dr. Amada Almase, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Almase is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amada Almase, MD
Overview
Dr. Amada Almase, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from West Virginia University.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1400 N Bristol St Ste 250, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Directions (949) 892-7242
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Almase is a compassionate caring doctor. She is soft spoken and non-judgmental, she listens truly to your concerns and helps in the best way possible
About Dr. Amada Almase, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1194748582
Education & Certifications
- West Virginia University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Almase accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Almase has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Almase. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Almase.
