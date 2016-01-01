Dr. Amalia Geller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Geller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amalia Geller, MD
Overview of Dr. Amalia Geller, MD
Dr. Amalia Geller, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Henderson, NV. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe.
Dr. Geller works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Geller's Office Locations
-
1
Henderson Location10001 S Eastern Ave Ste 101, Henderson, NV 89052 Directions (702) 675-3244Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Geller?
About Dr. Amalia Geller, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1932399243
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
- Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology and Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Geller has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Geller accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Geller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Geller works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Geller. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Geller.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Geller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Geller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.