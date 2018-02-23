Overview of Dr. Amalia Miranda, MD

Dr. Amalia Miranda, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK.



Dr. Miranda works at Dr. Amalia Miranda, MD in Oklahoma City, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Blepharitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.