Dr. Amalia Miranda, MD

Ophthalmology
Dr. Amalia Miranda, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. 

Dr. Miranda works at Dr. Amalia Miranda, MD in Oklahoma City, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Blepharitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Miranda's Office Locations

    Perry Santos M.d. PC
    3435 NW 56th St Bldg A, Oklahoma City, OK 73112 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 602-0002

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Integris Baptist Medical Center
  • INTEGRIS Baptist Medical Center Portland Avenue
  • Integris Southwest Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Oklahoma
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Feb 23, 2018
    Amazing A+ Care, beautiful personality and has a beautiful heart!! I would recommend this lovely lady to anyone who needs quality eye care. She takes pride in her work and strive to give superior treatment to all her patients.
    RW in OKC — Feb 23, 2018
    About Dr. Amalia Miranda, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • English, Spanish
    • 1942272372
