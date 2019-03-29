Dr. Amalie Derdeyn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Derdeyn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amalie Derdeyn, MD
Overview
Dr. Amalie Derdeyn, MD is a Dermatologist in Charlottesville, VA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Virginia School of Medicine.
Locations
Sentara Martha Jefferson Orthopaedics3263 Proffit Rd Ste 202, Charlottesville, VA 22911 Directions (949) 852-3400
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Helpful, informative, sympathetic to the concerns of teenagers with acne but balanced in her treatments.
About Dr. Amalie Derdeyn, MD
- Dermatology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1871618504
Education & Certifications
- University of Virginia Medical Center
- University of Virginia Medical Center
- University of Virginia School of Medicine
- Dermatology
