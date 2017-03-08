Dr. Amanda Borham, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Borham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amanda Borham, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Amanda Borham, MD
Dr. Amanda Borham, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Somerville, NJ. They graduated from KASR EL AINI COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / UNIVERSITY OF CAIRO and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.

Dr. Borham's Office Locations
Rheumatology Center New Jersey56 Union Ave, Somerville, NJ 08876 Directions (908) 722-5380
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
I just came back from my appointment with Dr. Borham and I was extremely pleased. She is kind, sweet, compassionate, and thorough. The office staff is very courteous and I was given an appointment in a very reasonable time frame. I had to travel almost an hour to get to see Dr. Borham, but it was worth it. I would definitely recommend her to someone who is looking for a good rheumatologist.
About Dr. Amanda Borham, MD
- Rheumatology
- English
- 1013184001
Education & Certifications
- KASR EL AINI COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / UNIVERSITY OF CAIRO
- Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Borham has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Borham accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Borham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Borham has seen patients for Arthritis and Fibromyalgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Borham on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Borham. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Borham.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Borham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Borham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.