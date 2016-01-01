Overview of Dr. Amanda Kerr, DO

Dr. Amanda Kerr, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Kerr works at Southwest Behavioral & Health Services in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Flagstaff, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.