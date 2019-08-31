Dr. Amanda Tauscher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tauscher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amanda Tauscher, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Amanda Tauscher, MD is a Dermatologist in Olathe, KS. They specialize in Dermatology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Ks Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Olathe Medical Center.
Dr. Tauscher works at
Locations
-
1
Johnson County Dermatology153 W 151st St, Olathe, KS 66061 Directions (913) 764-1125
Hospital Affiliations
- Olathe Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- Planned Administration Inc
- Thrivent Financial
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tauscher?
Dr. Tauscher has been my dermatologist for over 15 years. Over the years I have seen her for several different types of skin issues. She has always been kind, professional, knowledgeable and took the time to answer all my pertinent questions. I am so thankful she is my doctor.
About Dr. Amanda Tauscher, MD
- Dermatology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1841210770
Education & Certifications
- Univ Of Ks Sch Of Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tauscher has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tauscher accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tauscher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tauscher works at
Dr. Tauscher has seen patients for Dermatitis, Actinic Keratosis and Impetigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tauscher on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Tauscher. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tauscher.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tauscher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tauscher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.