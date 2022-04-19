Dr. Amanda Vanderclay, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vanderclay is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amanda Vanderclay, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Amanda Vanderclay, MD
Dr. Amanda Vanderclay, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Reno, NV. They completed their residency with University of New Mexico Hospital
Dr. Vanderclay works at
Dr. Vanderclay's Office Locations
Western Surgical Group6554 S McCarran Blvd Ste B, Reno, NV 89509 Directions (775) 324-0288Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Northern Nevada Medical Center
- Renown Regional Medical Center
- Renown South Meadows Medical Center
- Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Hometown Health Plan
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Prominence Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I love this woman, she saved my life in doing an emergency stomach surgery. She is everything professional, calm, business like and friendly. Perfect manners. Perfect results!
About Dr. Amanda Vanderclay, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1841414877
Education & Certifications
- University of New Mexico Hospital
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vanderclay has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vanderclay accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vanderclay works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Vanderclay. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vanderclay.
