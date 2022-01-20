Overview

Dr. Amanda Watts, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans and is affiliated with Baton Rouge General - Bluebonnet.



Dr. Watts works at Baton Rouge General Physicians in Baton Rouge, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.