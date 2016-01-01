Overview of Dr. Amanda Williams, DO

Dr. Amanda Williams, DO is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Zanesville, OH. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice/OMT. They graduated from Pikeville College / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Genesis Hospital.



Dr. Williams works at South Zanesville Family Med Ctr in Zanesville, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity, Overweight and Painful Urination (Dysuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.