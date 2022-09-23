Dr. Oza has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Amar Oza, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Amar Oza, MD
Dr. Amar Oza, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Orchard Park, NY.
Dr. Oza's Office Locations
Buffalo Rheumatology and Medicine Pllc3055 Southwestern Blvd Ste 100, Orchard Park, NY 14127 Directions (716) 675-2500
Hospital Affiliations
- Buffalo General Medical Center
- Kenmore Mercy Hospital
- Sisters Of Charity Hospital
- UPMC Chautauqua
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Oza is wonderful doctor. He will take his time with you and make sure all your questions are answered. He is very through and very knowledgeable.
About Dr. Amar Oza, MD
- Rheumatology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Dr. Oza accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Oza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Oza has seen patients for Limb Pain, Arthritis and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Oza on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Oza. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oza.
