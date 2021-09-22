Dr. Amartyadeb Goswami, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goswami is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amartyadeb Goswami, MD
Overview of Dr. Amartyadeb Goswami, MD
Dr. Amartyadeb Goswami, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Neurology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Calcutta Med Coll and is affiliated with Baptist Health Louisville.
Dr. Goswami's Office Locations
Baptist Health Medical Group Neurology3900 Kresge Way Ste 56, Louisville, KY 40207 Directions
Baptist Health Medical Group Neurology900 Hospital Drive, Madisonville, KY 42431 Directions
Baptist Health Medical Group Neurology1740 Nicholasville Rd, Lexington, KY 40503 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Louisville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent brilliant doc
About Dr. Amartyadeb Goswami, MD
- Neurology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1851314728
Education & Certifications
- Charity Hospital and Medical Center of La At No
- Charity Hospital and Medical Center of La At No
- Fargo Va Regional Medical Center
- Calcutta Med Coll
- Neurology
