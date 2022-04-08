Dr. Amber Khan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amber Khan, MD
Dr. Amber Khan, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New Providence, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of the Philippines|University Of The Philippines Manila, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset and Overlook Medical Center.
New Providence Internal Medicine Associates571 Central Ave Ste 103, New Providence, NJ 07974 Directions (908) 520-4267
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset
- Overlook Medical Center
She is unlike any doctor I have been to. She is smart. She is caring and she means it when she says let's figure this out. She takes her time with her patients. She reviews records. She does not order tests that are not needed. She saved my life when nobody could figure it out. It is still an uphill battle and even though I am now under the care of other specialists, she still calls me and checks on me.
- Gastroenterology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Filipino, French, Hindi, Panjabi, Punjabi, Spanish and Urdu
Education & Certifications
- SUNY|SUNY - Stonybrook Hospital
- MOUNT AUBURN HOSPITAL
- Carney Hospital|Mt Auburn Hospital
- University of the Philippines|University Of The Philippines Manila, College Of Medicine
Dr. Khan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khan has seen patients for Gastritis, Esophagitis and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Khan speaks Filipino, French, Hindi, Panjabi, Punjabi, Spanish and Urdu.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Khan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khan.
