Overview

Dr. Amber Khan, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New Providence, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of the Philippines|University Of The Philippines Manila, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset and Overlook Medical Center.



Dr. Khan works at GastroCare, L.L.C. in New Providence, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Esophagitis and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.