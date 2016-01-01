Dr. Yoder has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Amber Yoder, MD
Overview of Dr. Amber Yoder, MD
Dr. Amber Yoder, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Charlottesville, VA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF VIRGINIA / MAIN CAMPUS.
Dr. Yoder works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Yoder's Office Locations
-
1
Region Ten Community Services Board500 Old Lynchburg Rd, Charlottesville, VA 22903 Directions (434) 972-1800
-
2
Region Ten Community Services Board800 Preston Ave, Charlottesville, VA 22903 Directions (434) 972-1800
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Yoder?
About Dr. Amber Yoder, MD
- Psychiatry
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1487848313
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF VIRGINIA / MAIN CAMPUS
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yoder accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yoder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yoder works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Yoder. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yoder.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yoder, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yoder appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.