See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Wesley Chapel, FL
Dr. Ambreen Qureshi, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Ambreen Qureshi, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
2.2 (18)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Ambreen Qureshi, MD

Dr. Ambreen Qureshi, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Wesley Chapel, FL. They graduated from AGA KHAN UNIVERSITY / AGA KHAN MEDICAL COLLEGE.

Dr. Qureshi works at Thyroid Endocrinology and Diabetes Specialists of Tampa LLC in Wesley Chapel, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Malnutrition along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Qureshi's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Thyroid Endocrinology and Diabetes Specialists of Tampa LLC
    2106 Ashley Oaks Cir Ste 101, Wesley Chapel, FL 33544 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 474-3636
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:30pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Malnutrition
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Thyroid Goiter
Malnutrition
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Thyroid Goiter

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Obesity Counseling Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Qureshi?

    Dec 05, 2022
    As a nurse I have been to and worked with enough doctors to recognize one that is smart vs timely. Often she is working thru meds for multiple conditions while considering side effects and cost. She is a hospitalist meaning she works 4 days per week with patients that may be critically Ill in the hospital and need an endocrinologist to sort thru to a correct treatment plan. I will take smart vs fast , or in a fancy office where you get 5 mins of the doctors time or maybe not a doctor at all. When you need an endocrinologist, you don’t need a nurse practitioner. She goes over test results, medication and side effects and is effective both on the phone and in person. Biopsy's have been done and always with a follow up. Smart , direct communicator who can untangle thyroid conditions with diabetic challenges. A doctor that is up on the latest meds, and drug interactions, clearly on top of her continuing education. Other doctors( primary or family practice types), seek her out
    Nurse — Dec 05, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Ambreen Qureshi, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Ambreen Qureshi, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Qureshi to family and friends

    Dr. Qureshi's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Qureshi

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Ambreen Qureshi, MD.

    About Dr. Ambreen Qureshi, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1164460788
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • AGA KHAN UNIVERSITY / AGA KHAN MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ambreen Qureshi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Qureshi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Qureshi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Qureshi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Qureshi works at Thyroid Endocrinology and Diabetes Specialists of Tampa LLC in Wesley Chapel, FL. View the full address on Dr. Qureshi’s profile.

    Dr. Qureshi has seen patients for Malnutrition, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Qureshi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Qureshi. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Qureshi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Qureshi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Qureshi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Ambreen Qureshi, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.