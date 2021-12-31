See All Psychiatrists in Kalispell, MT
Dr. Amelia Durling, MD

Psychiatry
4.7 (3)
Map Pin Small Kalispell, MT
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Amelia Durling, MD

Dr. Amelia Durling, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Kalispell, MT. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from ECLECTIC MEDICINE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Logan Health Medical Center.

Dr. Durling works at Newman Center in Kalispell, MT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Dr. Durling's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Hosanna Health Care PC
    160 Heritage Way Ste 102, Kalispell, MT 59901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (406) 758-3244

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Logan Health Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychiatric Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychological Evaluation
Psychiatric Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychological Evaluation

Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 31, 2021
    As someone who has struggled to find compassionate mental health care, I’m glad I didn’t give up and found her. She is a deep listener and thoroughly explains and explores treatment options. I feel very well supported when it is time for a med change. It’s nice to have a psychiatrist who sees, speaks and treats me in a way I know I and all humans are worthy of. My sister once told me “Great doctors and therapists are hard to find. It’s like trying on shoes it can take a few tries to find a good fit for you.” I couldn’t ask for a better fit!
    MarLeigh — Dec 31, 2021
    About Dr. Amelia Durling, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 10 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1790138121
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • ECLECTIC MEDICINE UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Amelia Durling, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Durling is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Durling has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Durling has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Durling. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Durling.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Durling, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Durling appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

