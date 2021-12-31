Dr. Amelia Durling, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Durling is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amelia Durling, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Amelia Durling, MD
Dr. Amelia Durling, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Kalispell, MT. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from ECLECTIC MEDICINE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Logan Health Medical Center.
Dr. Durling works at
Dr. Durling's Office Locations
Hosanna Health Care PC160 Heritage Way Ste 102, Kalispell, MT 59901 Directions (406) 758-3244
Hospital Affiliations
- Logan Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
As someone who has struggled to find compassionate mental health care, I’m glad I didn’t give up and found her. She is a deep listener and thoroughly explains and explores treatment options. I feel very well supported when it is time for a med change. It’s nice to have a psychiatrist who sees, speaks and treats me in a way I know I and all humans are worthy of. My sister once told me “Great doctors and therapists are hard to find. It’s like trying on shoes it can take a few tries to find a good fit for you.” I couldn’t ask for a better fit!
About Dr. Amelia Durling, MD
- Psychiatry
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1790138121
Education & Certifications
- ECLECTIC MEDICINE UNIVERSITY
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Durling has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Durling accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Durling has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Durling works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Durling. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Durling.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Durling, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Durling appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.