Overview of Dr. Amie Aslami, MD

Dr. Amie Aslami, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF UTAH.



Dr. Aslami works at Salt Lake Behavioral Health in Salt Lake City, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Marijuana Addiction, Drug and Alcohol Dependence and Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.