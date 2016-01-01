Dr. Aslami has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Amie Aslami, MD
Overview of Dr. Amie Aslami, MD
Dr. Amie Aslami, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF UTAH.
Dr. Aslami works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Aslami's Office Locations
-
1
Salt Lake Behavioral Health3802 S 700 E, Salt Lake City, UT 84106 Directions (801) 264-6000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Aslami?
About Dr. Amie Aslami, MD
- Psychiatry
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1083685796
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF UTAH
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Aslami accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Aslami has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Aslami works at
Dr. Aslami has seen patients for Marijuana Addiction, Drug and Alcohol Dependence and Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Aslami on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Aslami. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aslami.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aslami, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aslami appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.