Dr. Amir Fahmy, MD

Internal Medicine
3.9 (24)
47 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Amir Fahmy, MD

Dr. Amir Fahmy, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from Bani Swief Branch, University Of Cairo, University Of Cairo, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Medical Center and Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center.

Dr. Fahmy works at PALM BEACH GARDENS MEDICAL CENTER in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Fahmy's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center
    3360 Burns Rd, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410 (561) 622-7604

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Good Samaritan Medical Center
  • Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Overweight
Symptomatic Menopause
Perimenopause
Overweight
Symptomatic Menopause
Perimenopause
Overweight
Symptomatic Menopause
Perimenopause

Overweight
Symptomatic Menopause
Perimenopause
Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Thyroid
Acne
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Atherosclerosis
Athlete's Foot
Back Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Bladder Infection
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Common Cold
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dehydration
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis
Diverticulosis
Dizziness
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Esophagitis
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer
Fever
Fibromyalgia
Gait Abnormality
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gout
Hair Loss
Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
Hives
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypogonadism
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Indigestion
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
Joint Pain
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Loss of Voice or Hoarse Voice
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Muscle Weakness
Nasopharyngitis
Nausea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Pap Smear
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Peptic Ulcer
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Plantar Fasciitis
Postherpetic Neuralgia
Potassium Deficiency
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Reflux Esophagitis
Restless Leg Syndrome
Ringworm
Runner's Knee
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Shingles
Sickle Cell Disease
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Testicular Dysfunction
Throat Pain
Tinea Versicolor
Tobacco Use Disorder
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Varicose Eczema
Vertigo
Viral Hepatitis
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wellness Examination
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jan 27, 2023
    Ashraf Wahba — Jan 27, 2023
    About Dr. Amir Fahmy, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 47 years of experience
    • English, Arabic
    • 1912998436
    Education & Certifications

    • Bon Secours Cottage Health Sys
    • Bani Swief Branch, University Of Cairo, University Of Cairo, Faculty Of Medicine
