Overview

Dr. Amir Mehran, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Thousand Oaks, CA. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Duke University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. John's Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Mehran works at University Bariatrics in Thousand Oaks, CA with other offices in Northridge, CA and Woodland Hills, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.