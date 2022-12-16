Dr. Amir Mehran, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mehran is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amir Mehran, MD
Dr. Amir Mehran, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Thousand Oaks, CA. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Duke University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. John's Regional Medical Center.
University Bariatrics, Thousand Oaks227 W Janss Rd Ste 320, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360 Directions (805) 379-9796Monday9:00am - 12:00pmTuesday1:00pm - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 12:00pmThursday9:00am - 12:00pmFriday9:00am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
University Bariatrics, Northridge18250 Roscoe Blvd Ste 220, Northridge, CA 91325 Directions (805) 379-9796
University Bariatrics, Woodland Hills22600 Ventura Blvd Ste 104, Woodland Hills, CA 91364 Directions (805) 379-9796MondayClosedTuesdayClosedWednesdayClosedThursdayClosedFriday2:00pm - 6:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- St. John's Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Self Pay
- Special Needs Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I found Dr. Mehran to be professional, knowledgeable, and an expert in his field. His bedside manner is caring and when I had questions or concerns, he listened and responded in a meaningful and respectful way. Dr. Mehran and his staff followed my case carefully before, during and after surgery. They communicated with me, my other doctors, hospital staff and my insurance company to ensure everything went smoothly. At times I felt like I was his only patient lol. I highly recommend this doctor and his wonderful staff!
About Dr. Amir Mehran, MD
- Bariatric Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English, Persian
- 1154343242
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- St Barnabas Health Systems - Livingston
- University of California-San Francisco
- Duke University School Of Medicine
- Brown University - Bachelor of Science (B.Sc.)
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mehran has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mehran accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mehran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mehran speaks Persian.
153 patients have reviewed Dr. Mehran. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mehran.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mehran, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mehran appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.