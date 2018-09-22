See All General Surgeons in Fairfax, VA
Dr. Amir Moazzez, MD

General Surgery
4.1 (20)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Amir Moazzez, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Finch University Of Health Science/Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Inova Fair Oaks Hospital.

Dr. Moazzez works at Inova Medical Group - Bariatric Surgery in Fairfax, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Inova Medical Group - Bariatric Surgery
    3580 Joseph Siewick Dr Ste 205, Fairfax, VA 22033 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 620-3211

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Inova Fair Oaks Hospital

Abdominal Pain
Hiatal Hernia
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Abdominal Pain
Hiatal Hernia
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia

Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Hernia Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Banding, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Sep 22, 2018
    Dr. Moazzez performed my gastric-bypass surgery a year ago, and I've lost 145 pounds: almost 100% of my excess weight. I never imagined I'd be here so soon. I got here thanks to his and his team's support. I have anecdotes - about the front office staff, nurse practitioner, nutritionist, exercise physiologist, counselor and Dr. Moazzez - all going beyond the call of duty to help me along this not-so-easy path. This is a very busy practice and, yet, they're always there in extraordinary ways.
    Fairfax, VA — Sep 22, 2018
    About Dr. Amir Moazzez, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Persian
    NPI Number
    • 1619963139
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Georgetown University Hospital
    Internship
    • Georgetown University Med Center
    Medical Education
    • Finch University Of Health Science/Chicago Medical School
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Maryland, College Park
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Amir Moazzez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moazzez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Moazzez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Moazzez works at Inova Medical Group - Bariatric Surgery in Fairfax, VA. View the full address on Dr. Moazzez’s profile.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Moazzez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moazzez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moazzez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moazzez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

