Overview

Dr. Amir Moazzez, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Finch University Of Health Science/Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Inova Fair Oaks Hospital.



Dr. Moazzez works at Inova Medical Group - Bariatric Surgery in Fairfax, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.