Dr. Amit Ganglani, DDS
Overview
Dr. Amit Ganglani, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Hickory, NC. They specialize in Dentistry, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Dentistry.
Locations
White, David DDS1063 13th St SE, Hickory, NC 28602 Directions (828) 358-0471
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Awsome
About Dr. Amit Ganglani, DDS
- Dentistry
- 16 years of experience
- English, Hindi
Education & Certifications
- Temple University School of Dentistry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ganglani has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ganglani accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ganglani speaks Hindi.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Ganglani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ganglani.
