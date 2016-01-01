Dr. Amit Granot, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Granot is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amit Granot, MD
Overview of Dr. Amit Granot, MD
Dr. Amit Granot, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Framingham, MA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Ben Gurion University of The Negev / Faculty of Health Science and is affiliated with Marlborough Hospital and MetroWest Medical Center - Framingham Union Hospital.
Dr. Granot's Office Locations
Edward M Kennedy Community Health Center Inc354 Waverley St, Framingham, MA 01702 Directions (508) 661-2020
Advocates Community Counseling340 Maple St Ste 400, Marlborough, MA 01752 Directions (508) 485-9300
Hospital Affiliations
- Marlborough Hospital
- MetroWest Medical Center - Framingham Union Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Amit Granot, MD
- Psychiatry
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1538186598
Education & Certifications
- Ben Gurion University of The Negev / Faculty of Health Science
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Granot has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Granot accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Granot has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Granot. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Granot.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Granot, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Granot appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.