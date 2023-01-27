Overview of Dr. Amit Gupta, MD

Dr. Amit Gupta, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Elmhurst, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Chicago Medical School Rosalind Franklin University|Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science and is affiliated with Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus.



Dr. Gupta works at Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group in Elmhurst, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.