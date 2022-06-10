Dr. Amit Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amit Patel, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Amit Patel, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Upland, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from BARODA UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Amit I Patel MD440 N Mountain Ave Ste 301, Upland, CA 91786 Directions (909) 931-4034
Amit I Patel MD1282 W Arrow Hwy Ste 100, Upland, CA 91786 Directions (909) 931-4034
Raincross Urgent Care Inc.4646 Brockton Ave Ste 101, Riverside, CA 92506 Directions (951) 774-2755
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
I recently visited Dr. Patel for the first time due to an unknown hives outbreak (my first ever). He was an excellent listener and had a vast knowledge of different types of causes for hives. He assessed and diagnosed the condition I'd had, then ordered additional bloodwork to rule out anything in my blood that might not have been detected in the past. He was very kind and smart, and I enjoyed talking with him. He puts his patients at ease. It's hard to find a doctor who spends quality time with you, and he definitely is one of those rare few. I highly recommend him.
- Internal Medicine
- 46 years of experience
- English, Gujarati
- University of California-Los Angeles
- BARODA UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel speaks Gujarati.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.