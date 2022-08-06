Dr. Patel has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Amit Patel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Amit Patel, MD
Dr. Amit Patel, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Warwick, RI. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center, Monmouth Medical Center and Riverview Medical Center.
Dr. Patel's Office Locations
1
Ent. and Allergy Inc.3520 Post Rd, Warwick, RI 02886 Directions (401) 921-5800
2
Central Jersey Otolaryngology LLC1131 Broad St Ste 103, Shrewsbury, NJ 07702 Directions (732) 460-1494
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack University Medical Center
- Monmouth Medical Center
- Riverview Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Patel?
I have seen Dr. Patel for two issues with my throat. Each time, he was incredibly kind and thorough. I can be a bit of a worrier but he always makes sure to listen to concerns and addresses them right away. Highly recommend!
About Dr. Amit Patel, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 13 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Patel works at
