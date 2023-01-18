See All Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Doctors in Brigham City, UT
Dr. Ammon Hills, DO

Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
9 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Ammon Hills, DO

Dr. Ammon Hills, DO is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Brigham City, UT. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cache Valley Hospital and Brigham City Community Hospital.

Dr. Hills works at Alpine Orthopedic Specialists in Brigham City, UT with other offices in Logan, UT and Preston, ID. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hills' Office Locations

    Alpine Orthopedic Specialists
    1030 Medical Dr Ste B, Brigham City, UT 84302 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (435) 254-5719
    Alpine Orthopaedic Specialists - Logan
    2310 N 400 E Ste A, Logan, UT 84341 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (435) 254-5720
    Alpine Orthopaedic Specialists - Preston
    44 N 1st E, Preston, ID 83263 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (208) 448-7280

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cache Valley Hospital
  • Brigham City Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chronic Pain
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Chronic Pain
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jan 18, 2023
    He was so sweet! He took such great care of my grandma. He talked her though all of her issues and did not rush. His staff was amazing and so friendly.
    Tai Tenhoeve — Jan 18, 2023
    About Dr. Ammon Hills, DO

    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    • 9 years of experience
    • English
    • 1104246354
    Education & Certifications

    • KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
    • Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
