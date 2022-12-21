Dr. Rao has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Amol Rao, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Amol Rao, MD
Dr. Amol Rao, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Fountain Valley, CA. They specialize in Hematology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Saint George's University / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saddleback Medical Center.
Dr. Rao's Office Locations
Compassionate Cancer Care18111 Brookhurst St Ste 6100, Fountain Valley, CA 92708 Directions (714) 378-7330
OC Blood & Cancer Care24411 Health Center Dr Ste 320, Laguna Hills, CA 92653 Directions (949) 380-2670
Hospital Affiliations
- Saddleback Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Rao has always been easy to discuss things with, he is not rushed and genuinely seems to care about me as a patient and person. I trust his judgement and after switching from a different oncologist I couldn't be more happy under the care of Dr. Rao.
About Dr. Amol Rao, MD
- Hematology
- 16 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Saint George's University / School Of Medicine
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
