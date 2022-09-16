See All Cardiothoracic Surgery in Cherry Hill, NJ
Dr. Amrit Nayar, MD

Cardiothoracic Surgery
Cherry Hill, NJ
51 years of experience
Overview of Dr. Amrit Nayar, MD

Dr. Amrit Nayar, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Cherry Hill, NJ. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from Maulana Azad & Irwin Hosp and is affiliated with Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital, Jefferson Stratford Hospital and Jefferson Washington Township Hospital.

Dr. Nayar works at Cardiothoracic Surg Specialist in Cherry Hill, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis, Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis and Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Nayar's Office Locations

    Cardiothoracic Surg Specialist
    1245 Brace Rd, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • QualCare

    Sep 16, 2022
    Dr. Nayar is an excellent Doctor who is very knowledgable about his work . He educates you on every step of his process. He always reaches out and checks on his patients. I would highly recommend him.
    Tammy Durand — Sep 16, 2022
    Cardiothoracic Surgery
    51 years of experience
    English, Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu
    Male
    1821063488
    Michael Reese Hospital Med Center
    St Joseph Hospital
    Maulana Azad & Irwin Hosp
    Delhi U
    Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
    • Jefferson Stratford Hospital
    • Jefferson Washington Township Hospital

    Dr. Amrit Nayar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nayar is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Nayar has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nayar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Nayar works at Cardiothoracic Surg Specialist in Cherry Hill, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Nayar's profile.

    Dr. Nayar has seen patients for Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis, Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis and Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nayar on their profile. Please call the provider's office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Nayar. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nayar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nayar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nayar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

