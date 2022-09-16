Overview of Dr. Amrit Nayar, MD

Dr. Amrit Nayar, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Cherry Hill, NJ. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from Maulana Azad & Irwin Hosp and is affiliated with Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital, Jefferson Stratford Hospital and Jefferson Washington Township Hospital.



Dr. Nayar works at Cardiothoracic Surg Specialist in Cherry Hill, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis, Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis and Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.