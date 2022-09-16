Dr. Amrit Nayar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nayar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amrit Nayar, MD
Overview of Dr. Amrit Nayar, MD
Dr. Amrit Nayar, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Cherry Hill, NJ. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from Maulana Azad & Irwin Hosp and is affiliated with Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital, Jefferson Stratford Hospital and Jefferson Washington Township Hospital.
Dr. Nayar works at
Dr. Nayar's Office Locations
-
1
Cardiothoracic Surg Specialist1245 Brace Rd, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nayar?
Dr. Nayar is an excellent Doctor who is very knowledgable about his work . He educates you on every step of his process. He always reaches out and checks on his patients. I would highly recommend him.
About Dr. Amrit Nayar, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 51 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu
- Male
- 1821063488
Education & Certifications
- Michael Reese Hospital Med Center
- St Joseph Hospital
- Maulana Azad & Irwin Hosp
- Delhi U
- Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
- Jefferson Stratford Hospital
- Jefferson Washington Township Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nayar has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nayar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nayar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nayar works at
Dr. Nayar has seen patients for Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis, Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis and Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nayar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Nayar speaks Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Nayar. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nayar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nayar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nayar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.