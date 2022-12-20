See All Internal Medicine Doctors in La Mesa, CA
Dr. Amro Mahmoud, DO

Internal Medicine
5.0 (29)
Accepting new patients
6 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Amro Mahmoud, DO

Dr. Amro Mahmoud, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in La Mesa, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 6 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Rowan University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center, Sharp Coronado Hospital, Sharp Grossmont Hospital and Sharp Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Mahmoud works at Sharp Rees-Stealy in La Mesa, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Mahmoud's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Sharp Rees-Stealy
    5525 Grossmont Center Dr, La Mesa, CA 91942 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (858) 499-2600
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center
  • Sharp Coronado Hospital
  • Sharp Grossmont Hospital
  • Sharp Memorial Hospital

Search for conditions or procedures.
Abdominal Disorders
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Abdominal Disorders
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis

Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Wound Care Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Treatment Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Suture Soft Tissue Wound Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
Wounds Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Ameritas
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Delta Dental
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (29)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 20, 2022
    He is one of the best doctors sharp has to offer!! He understands that you know your body better than he does, and he's willing to talk with you and work with you on treating chronic life illnesses. And he doesn't force medicine on you!
    Cari — Dec 20, 2022
    About Dr. Amro Mahmoud, DO

    • Internal Medicine
    • English, Arabic
    Education & Certifications

    • Broward General Medical Center
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Amro Mahmoud, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mahmoud is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mahmoud has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mahmoud has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mahmoud works at Sharp Rees-Stealy in La Mesa, CA. View the full address on Dr. Mahmoud’s profile.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Mahmoud. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mahmoud.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mahmoud, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mahmoud appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

