Dr. Amro Mahmoud, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Amro Mahmoud, DO
Dr. Amro Mahmoud, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in La Mesa, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 6 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Rowan University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center, Sharp Coronado Hospital, Sharp Grossmont Hospital and Sharp Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Mahmoud works at
Dr. Mahmoud's Office Locations
Sharp Rees-Stealy5525 Grossmont Center Dr, La Mesa, CA 91942 Directions (858) 499-2600Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center
- Sharp Coronado Hospital
- Sharp Grossmont Hospital
- Sharp Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Guardian
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
He is one of the best doctors sharp has to offer!! He understands that you know your body better than he does, and he's willing to talk with you and work with you on treating chronic life illnesses. And he doesn't force medicine on you!
About Dr. Amro Mahmoud, DO
- Internal Medicine
- 6 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1114433687
Education & Certifications
- Broward General Medical Center
- Rowan University School Of Medicine
- Rutgers University
- Internal Medicine
