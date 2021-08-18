Overview

Dr. Amy Barfield, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Roswell, GA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia and is affiliated with Northside Hospital and Wellstar North Fulton Hospital.



Dr. Barfield works at Wellstar North Fulton Primary Care in Roswell, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.