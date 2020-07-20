Overview of Dr. Amy Chen, MD

Dr. Amy Chen, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Neurology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Johns Hopkins U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Emory University Hospital and Emory University Hospital Midtown.



Dr. Chen works at Emory Clinic in Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroidectomy, Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy and Thyroid Lobectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.