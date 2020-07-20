See All Neurologists in Atlanta, GA
Dr. Amy Chen, MD

Neurology
3.1 (25)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Amy Chen, MD

Dr. Amy Chen, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Neurology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Johns Hopkins U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Emory University Hospital and Emory University Hospital Midtown.

Dr. Chen works at Emory Clinic in Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroidectomy, Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy and Thyroid Lobectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Chen's Office Locations

    Emory Clinic
    550 Peachtree 9 Fl St Ste 4400, Atlanta, GA 30308 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Emory University School Of Medicine
    550 Peachtree St NE Ste 4400, Atlanta, GA 30308 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 778-5000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Emory University Hospital
  • Emory University Hospital Midtown

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Jul 20, 2020
    Excellent!! She did my Total Thyroidectomy and Left Neck Dissection on March 2020. I am glad that I was refer to her to do my surgery because she is the BEST of the BEST. I have already recommended her.
    Jul 20, 2020
    About Dr. Amy Chen, MD

    • Neurology
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1285736116
    Education & Certifications

    • Univ of Tex MD Anderson Cancer Center
    Internship
    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • Johns Hopkins U, School of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Amy Chen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chen accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Chen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chen has seen patients for Thyroidectomy, Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy and Thyroid Lobectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Chen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

