Dr. Amy Chen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Amy Chen, MD
Dr. Amy Chen, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Neurology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Johns Hopkins U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Emory University Hospital and Emory University Hospital Midtown.
Dr. Chen works at
Dr. Chen's Office Locations
Emory Clinic550 Peachtree 9 Fl St Ste 4400, Atlanta, GA 30308 Directions
Emory University School Of Medicine550 Peachtree St NE Ste 4400, Atlanta, GA 30308 Directions (404) 778-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory University Hospital
- Emory University Hospital Midtown
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent!! She did my Total Thyroidectomy and Left Neck Dissection on March 2020. I am glad that I was refer to her to do my surgery because she is the BEST of the BEST. I have already recommended her.
About Dr. Amy Chen, MD
- Neurology
- 31 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Univ of Tex MD Anderson Cancer Center
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Johns Hopkins U, School of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Chen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chen accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chen has seen patients for Thyroidectomy, Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy and Thyroid Lobectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Chen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chen.
