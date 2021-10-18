Overview of Dr. Amy Dunbar, MD

Dr. Amy Dunbar, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Maryville, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Saint Louis University / School of Medicine|St Louis Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Anderson Hospital.



Dr. Dunbar works at Maryville Women's Center in Maryville, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.