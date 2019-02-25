Overview

Dr. Amy Han, MD is a Dermatologist in Chula Vista, CA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO.



Dr. Han works at Scripps Mercy Physician Partners in Chula Vista, CA with other offices in San Diego, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) and Warts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.