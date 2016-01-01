Dr. Amy Isenberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Isenberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amy Isenberg, MD
Overview
Dr. Amy Isenberg, MD is a Pediatric Anesthesiology Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Pediatric Anesthesiology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from EAST CAROLINA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Novant Health Pender Medical Center and Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.
Locations
American Anesthesiology - Wilmington2520 Independence Blvd Ste 201, Wilmington, NC 28412 Directions (910) 507-2168
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Amy Isenberg, MD
- Pediatric Anesthesiology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1629292776
Education & Certifications
- EAST CAROLINA UNIVERSITY
- Anesthesiology and Pediatric Anesthesiology
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Pender Medical Center
- Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
