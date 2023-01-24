Overview of Dr. Amy Kelly, MD

Dr. Amy Kelly, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Maplewood, MN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Creighton University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with M Health Fairview St. John's Hospital.



Dr. Kelly works at Minnesota Women's Care in Maplewood, MN with other offices in Woodbury, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.