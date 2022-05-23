Dr. Amy Kelmenson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kelmenson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amy Kelmenson, MD
Overview of Dr. Amy Kelmenson, MD
Dr. Amy Kelmenson, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Denver, CO. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF CO SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Lutheran Medical Center, Porter Adventist Hospital, Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center, Sky Ridge Medical Center, St. Anthony Hospital, Swedish Medical Center, The Medical Center of Aurora and Tufts Medical Center.
Dr. Kelmenson's Office Locations
Dr. Kelmenson's Office Locations
Colorado Ophthalmology Associates, P.C.1666 S University Blvd, Denver, CO 80210 Directions (303) 320-1777
Colorado Ophthalmology Associates PC11750 W 2nd Pl Ste 235, Lakewood, CO 80228 Directions (303) 320-1777
Hospital Affiliations
- Lutheran Medical Center
- Porter Adventist Hospital
- Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
- Sky Ridge Medical Center
- St. Anthony Hospital
- Swedish Medical Center
- The Medical Center of Aurora
- Tufts Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Fallon Community Health Plan
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Principal Financial Group
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
From the first visit, Dr. Kelmenson impressed me with her knowledge, confidence, professionalism and communication skills. She outlined the procedure, (cornea transplant) gave me the pros and cons and listened to all of my questions and concerns. Her demeanor made the surgery low stress, and I had an instant improvement in my eyesight. I highly recommend Dr. Kelmenson.
About Dr. Amy Kelmenson, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1790996437
Education & Certifications
- Tufts New England Eye Center- Ophthalmic Consultants of Boston
- University of Florida
- University of Colorado
- UNIV OF CO SCH OF MED
- University of Rochester
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kelmenson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kelmenson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kelmenson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Kelmenson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kelmenson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kelmenson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kelmenson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.