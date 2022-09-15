Overview

Dr. Amy McClintock, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Edwardsville, IL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from St Louis Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Alton Memorial Hospital and SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis.



Dr. McClintock works at BJC Medical Group Primary Care at Edwardsville in Edwardsville, IL with other offices in Bridgeton, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.