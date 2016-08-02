Overview

Dr. Amy Shah, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine/Montefiore Medical Center and is affiliated with Banner Thunderbird Medical Center.



Dr. Shah works at Valley ENT PC in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Glendale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Pollen Allergy, Allergic Rhinitis and Allergic Conjunctivitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.