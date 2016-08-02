Dr. Amy Shah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amy Shah, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Amy Shah, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine/Montefiore Medical Center and is affiliated with Banner Thunderbird Medical Center.
Dr. Shah works at
Locations
-
1
Valley ENT PC9305 W Thomas Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85037 Directions (623) 848-8890
-
2
Arrowhead Office18700 N 64th Dr, Glendale, AZ 85308 Directions (623) 566-4718
-
3
Valley ENT - Estrella9250 W Thomas Rd Ste 350, Phoenix, AZ 85037 Directions (623) 848-8890
- 4 18699 N 67th Ave Ste 300, Glendale, AZ 85308 Directions (623) 566-4718
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Thunderbird Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. Amy Shah for about five years. She is wonderful! She and her staff take the time to listen and discuss various situations and suggestions for short term and long term relief. I strongly recommend Dr. Shah for allergy relief. I have had huge success with the allergy shots I have been given and the treatment program for allergy related asthma.
About Dr. Amy Shah, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1376724500
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Deaconess Med Ctr-Harvard U
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine/Montefiore Medical Center
- Cornell University
Dr. Shah accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Shah works at
Dr. Shah has seen patients for Pollen Allergy, Allergic Rhinitis and Allergic Conjunctivitis, and more.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Shah. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9.
