Overview of Dr. Amy Smith, MD

Dr. Amy Smith, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Saint Clair Shores, MI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine.



Dr. Smith works at Metropolitan Eye Center in Saint Clair Shores, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Stye, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Chalazion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.