Dr. Amy Smith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amy Smith, MD
Overview of Dr. Amy Smith, MD
Dr. Amy Smith, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Saint Clair Shores, MI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine.
Dr. Smith works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Smith's Office Locations
-
1
Metropolitan Eye Center21711 Greater Mack Ave, Saint Clair Shores, MI 48080 Directions (586) 209-3535Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Smith?
About Dr. Amy Smith, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1255333514
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan - W. K. Kellogg Eye Center
- Oakwood Hospital
- Wayne State University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Smith accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Smith works at
Dr. Smith has seen patients for Stye, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Chalazion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Smith on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Smith has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.