Dr. Amy Walton, MD

Psychiatry
1.8 (5)
Map Pin Small Austin, TX
Call for new patient details
21 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Amy Walton, MD

Dr. Amy Walton, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas- Houston McGovern Medical School.

Dr. Walton works at Ascension Seton Shoal Creek in Austin, TX with other offices in Sunrise, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Walton's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ascension Seton Shoal Creek
    3501 Mills Ave, Austin, TX 78731 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 324-2000
  2. 2
    MDLive
    13630 Nw 8th St, Sunrise, FL 33325 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 400-6354
  3. 3
    Elaine H. Cavazos LLC
    2525 Wallingwood Dr Ste 7D, Austin, TX 78746 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 940-6634
  4. 4
    Austin Oaks Hospital
    1407 W Stassney Ln, Austin, TX 78745 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 440-4831

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence
Drug and Alcohol Dependence
Treatment frequency



Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Antisocial Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Conversion Disorder Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Homicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Abuse Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    1.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Nov 11, 2022
    I have been working with Dr. Walton for months to manage a demanding life combined with Bipolar disorder, BPD, and ADHD. She has work tirelessly to keep me in remission. She slimmed down my medication list so we really know what is doing what. She'll take extra time to collaborate with my wider team in both the therapy and professional spheres. Dr. Walton focuses on my goals - whether being able to focus, reducing anxiety, or staying more present with my family. She's very responsive over the patient portal. Once I got was turned out to be bad stomach virus, but we thought it might be a medication reaction. We called Dr. Walton on a saturday morning and she called us back in less than 10 minutes. Even though it wasn't psychiatrically related, her advice to go to the emergency room for medical treatment helped us take my condition seriously. I did need the hospital intervention and would have been much worse off if I hadn't gone when she told me to.
    About Dr. Amy Walton, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1194739813
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Barnes-Jewish Hospital
    Medical Education
    • University of Texas- Houston McGovern Medical School
