Dr. Amy Zarrin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zarrin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amy Zarrin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Amy Zarrin, MD
Dr. Amy Zarrin, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Staten Island, NY.
Dr. Zarrin works at
Dr. Zarrin's Office Locations
-
1
NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Brooklyn - Neurology1 Harvey Avenue, Staten Island, NY 10314 Directions
-
2
NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital506 6th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11215 Directions
-
3
NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Brooklyn - Multi-Specialty7400 18th Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11204 Directions
-
4
NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Brooklyn - Multispecialty263 7th Avenue Suite 4A, Brooklyn, NY 11215 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Zarrin?
About Dr. Amy Zarrin, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1467642546
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zarrin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zarrin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zarrin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zarrin works at
Dr. Zarrin has seen patients for Peripheral Nerve Disorders and Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zarrin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Zarrin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zarrin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zarrin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zarrin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.