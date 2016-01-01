See All Neurologists in Staten Island, NY
Dr. Amy Zarrin, MD

Neurology
4.3 (6)
Overview of Dr. Amy Zarrin, MD

Dr. Amy Zarrin, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Staten Island, NY. 

Dr. Zarrin works at NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Brooklyn - Neurology in Staten Island, NY with other offices in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Nerve Disorders and Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Zarrin's Office Locations

  1. 1
    NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Brooklyn - Neurology
    1 Harvey Avenue, Staten Island, NY 10314 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital
    506 6th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11215 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  3. 3
    NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Brooklyn - Multi-Specialty
    7400 18th Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  4. 4
    NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Brooklyn - Multispecialty
    263 7th Avenue Suite 4A, Brooklyn, NY 11215 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Tremor
Gait Abnormality
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Tremor
Gait Abnormality

Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea) Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
EMG (Electromyography) Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Stiff-Man Syndrome Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Amy Zarrin, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1467642546
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Amy Zarrin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zarrin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Zarrin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Zarrin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Zarrin has seen patients for Peripheral Nerve Disorders and Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zarrin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Zarrin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zarrin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zarrin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zarrin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

