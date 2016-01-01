Overview of Dr. Amy Zarrin, MD

Dr. Amy Zarrin, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Staten Island, NY.



Dr. Zarrin works at NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Brooklyn - Neurology in Staten Island, NY with other offices in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Nerve Disorders and Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.