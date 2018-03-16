Overview

Dr. Ana Cardenas, MD is a Dermatologist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES.



Dr. Cardenas works at Advanced Cosmetic Dermatology A Professional Corp. in Bakersfield, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Itchy Skin, Acne and Actinic Keratosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.