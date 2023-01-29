Overview

Dr. Ana Hicks, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville.



Dr. Hicks works at FABEN Obstetrics & Gynecology in Jacksonville, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.