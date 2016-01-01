Overview of Dr. Ana Lopez, MD

Dr. Ana Lopez, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lauderdale Lakes, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Instituto de Ciencias de La Salud.



Dr. Lopez works at Gastrointestinal Diagnostic Centers in Lauderdale Lakes, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.