Dr. Ana Maria Lopez, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Sewell, NJ. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from Sidney Kimmel Medical College At Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital, Jefferson Stratford Hospital, Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.



Dr. Lopez works at Jefferson Cancer Center in Sewell, NJ with other offices in Cherry Hill, NJ and Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.